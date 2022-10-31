Despite the terrifying incident on Northern Parade, Hilsea, happening more than two months ago on August 17, police enquiries are ‘still ongoing’ with the force yet to file the case.

A manhunt was launched to find the predator - thought to be aged 22 to 24 with blond hair - after the woman in her 40s was raped between 1am and 2am.

A woman was raped in Northern Parade. Picture: Sarah Standing.

The female was asked for directions by the stranger, wearing a grey tracksuit, who walked with her briefly before the brazen attack.

Police called on residents of Northern Parade, Gladys Avenue or Magdalen Road to come forward with information.

Detective inspector Richard Gibson previously said: ‘Vehicles driving through the area may have dash cam footage or properties with CCTV may have captured the man we would like to speak to.’