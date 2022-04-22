‘Reckless’ Simon Parker, of Lockerley Road, Havant, has been locked up for two years after pleading guilty to 10 offences during an earlier hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 4.

The court heard that at around 1.50am on January 28, officers saw a white Mini Cooper, known to be stolen and using false plates, at the Shell Garage in Wichers Gate, Rowlands Castle.

As police approached the car, 31-year-old Parker reversed the mini into the police car and drove off.

‘A police pursuit ensued during which Parker threw items including cans of drink out of the mini cooper towards the police car before stopping abruptly on Middle Park Way and reversing into the police car for a second time,’ a police spokesman said.

Parker was detained at the scene and subsequently charged with 10 offences, which included possession of Class C and B drugs, assault two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, receiving stolen goods, dangerous driving, and driving without insurance and while disqualified.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday, Parker was sentenced to a total of two years and six months in jail and disqualified from driving for 39 months.

Sergeant Jason Holford from Petersfield’s neighbourhood policing team said: ‘Parker’s actions that night were reckless and dangerous.

‘Knowing he was committing a number of offences, he put officers and members of the public at risk of serious harm to evade arrest.

‘I hope this sentence demonstrates our commitment to pursuing offenders and bringing them to justice.’