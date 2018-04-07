REGIONAL: Burglary arrests after motorway police chase crash

Have your say

TWO teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a police chase crash.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle before it crashed on the M3 northbound at junction 5 on Friday morning.

The vehicle crashed into roadworks on the slip road, leaving four men in the vehicle injured.

It had failed to stop for officers before the crash, police said.

One man is in a life-threatening condition.

Hampshire police have made a mandatory referral of the incident to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A 17-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from London, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at this time.

‘A third man, a 17-year-old, has been de-arrested and remains in hospital at this time.

‘A fourth man, aged 18, remains in hospital at this time.’