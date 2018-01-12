REGIONAL: Man, 21, robbed at knifepoint in Petersfield

Have your say

A MAN was robbed at knifepoint.

The 21-year-old handed over cash after fearing for his safety during the incident which happened on Thursday.

The victim was walking along Winchester Road, in Petersfield, at around 9.20pm, when he was approached by a man near to the alleyway that links to Queens Road.

The man, who had a knife, demanded money and fled the scene down the alleyway where he met up with two other men.

One of the men was white, in his late 20s and 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a light blue puffa coat, grey jogging bottoms, white trainers and blue tinted sunglasses.

Another of the men was white, in his early 20s, 5ft 9ins tall. He wore a black beanie hat, bomber jacket and jeans and black-framed sunglasses.

The third man was white, in his early 20s, 5ft 9ins tall with short dark hair. He was wearing a black bomber jacket and dark sports trousers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44180014355.