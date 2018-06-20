REGIONAL: Man, 59, killed after car crashes into tree

Have your say

POLICE are investigating after a 59-year-old man died following a fatal collision in Winchester yesterday.

A white BMW Series 4 collided with a tree on Chilbolton Avenune.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We’re investigating following a fatal collision in Winchester yesterday morning.

‘Officers were called to Chilbolton Avenue, Winchester, at 9.30am on Tuesday June 19 following a single vehicle collision.

‘The driver, a 59-year-old man from Winchester, was taken to the Royal Hampshire County Hospital but died a short time later.

‘His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

‘Investigations into the exact circumstance of the collision are ongoing’.

Anyone with information about the collision are asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180228798, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.