REGIONAL: Police hunt ‘unauthorised’ metal detectorist

Police are looking for a man who used a metal detector in a park without authorisation.

The incident took place in Hotham Park in Bognor Regis at about 4pm on December 29.

The park is owned by Arun District Council, and as an important heritage amenity, people are not allowed to use metal detectors there.

PCSO Daryl Holter, heritage crime lead for Sussex Police, said: ‘We’d like to trace the man seen here using a metal detector in the park.

‘If you know who he is, or are indeed that person, please get in touch so that we can discuss the matter.

‘Unauthorised or illicit use of metal detectors can lead to permanent loss of important historical information or artefacts, and damage land.’

Sir Richard Hotham, the founder of modern Bognor Regis, built and lived in Hotham Park House and grounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 254 of 09/01.