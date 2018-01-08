REGIONAL: Police probe after new homes are destroyed in blaze

Police are investigating the cause of a fire which destroyed several new homes.

More than 30 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at a building site in Hythe, near Southampton, at about 11pm on Saturday, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The flames engulfed one block of four semi-detached homes and one block of three, all of which were being built.

No-one was injured.

Firefighters remained at the scene for most of Sunday morning, a spokesman said.

Hampshire Police are trying to establish the cause of the fire and appealed for anyone with footage of the blaze to come forward.