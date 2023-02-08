Relentless Havant paedophile who terrorised and raped girl receives lengthy jail term for historic sex crimes
PREDATOR John Hart who raped and terrorised a girl has been jailed for historic sex offences.
The 70-year-old raped, sexually abused and assaulted a girl aged 12-14 on numerous occasions. Portsmouth Crown Court heard the incidents happened in the early 2000s.
Jurors heard Hart, of Warsash Close, Havant, threatened the girl to stop her reporting the torture to the police. Following a trial last year, the paedophile was convicted of 16 counts of various sex offences.
These included three counts of indecent assault, four of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault, two counts of rape, one of attempted rape, one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
Hart was jailed for 23 years and handed a sexual harm prevention order for life at Portsmouth Crown Court last Friday. Investigating officer DC Leanne Boyd said: ‘I want to commend the woman who came forward and had the strength to report these matters to us.
‘While no sentence will ever take away what Hart did, I hope it provides her some closure on these matters. Her courage has allowed us to conduct a thorough investigation and has ultimately led to this offender being jailed.
‘We are committed to supporting the survivors of rape and sexual assault and will do all we can to identify offenders and put them before the courts. I would encourage anyone has been victim of child sexual abuse, or if they know someone who has been impacted by child sexual abuse, to contact police on 101.
‘They can speak with our specialist officers with confidence.’