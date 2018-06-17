‘Remorseful’ robber jailed after violent and threatening drunken rampage across Portsmouth

THREATS to stab, throwing textbooks at a young man’s face and stealing two mobile phones were all a part of one ‘remorseful’ robber’s drug and alcohol-fuelled rampage.

Homeless Connor Brackstone was arrested on the evening of April 20 for a spree of offences throughout Fratton.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to 56 months in prison for two counts of robbery at Portsmouth Crown Court and also admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police constable.

Two teenagers had their iPhones stolen by Brackstone after he threatened to stab them if they didn’t empty their bags and give the passcodes to their mobiles.

Prosecuting Martyn Booth said: ‘Both young men were significantly affected by the incident and it has had an impact on them going out and their confidence.’

The court also heard how Brackstone used racist language towards one of the teenagers and threw textbooks at another’s face.

Following the altercation which took place in a park in Fratton, Brackstone assaulted another young man who was out with his girlfriend near Asda.

Mr Booth said: ‘The defendant pushed [the man] and then swung his arm hitting him in the eye.’

The teenager went to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a cut to his eye.

Brackstone was seen heading towards the city centre before being arrested by police on Drummond Road at about 11.20pm for being drunk and disorderly before officers realised he matched the description of several other reports.

He was then rearrested on the robbery charges before being taken to A&E in Cosham for injuries to his head where the young man he had assaulted earlier identified him to police as his assailant in the A&E department.

Defending Bridge O’Hagan said: ‘He was very remorseful and appalled at his behaviour.

Ms O’Hagan also spoke about Brackstone’s trouble with alcohol and drugs and his mental health issues.

She said: ‘He had been using alcohol and drugs to hide his health problems.

‘When I told him the age of the boys, 16 and 17 years old [that he had robbed and assaulted], he hung his head in shame.’

Sentencing judge David Melville QC said: ‘These were very serious matters, they were robberies and they were all very young people.’