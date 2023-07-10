News you can trust since 1877
Retired teacher jailed for sexually assaulting boys at a West Sussex boarding school

A retired teacher has been jailed for sexually assaulting boys at two schools – including one in Chichester.
By Kelly Brown
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST

Piers Le Cheminant was convicted of 10 indecent assaults against nine boys over a 21-year period. The 77-year-old targeted boys at Oakwood boarding school in Chichester, as it was then, until one of the pupils made a complaint against him, Winchester Crown Court was told. He was then able to take up a position at Salisbury Cathedral School in Wiltshire, where his offending continued.

Le Cheminant, of Newton Abbot, Devon, would call boys to the front of the class and grope their buttocks while their classmates watched, the court was told. It heard he would also watch the boys shower after they had played sport and took some of his victims somewhere private, where he would sexually assault them.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC said the defendant had shown a ‘lack of remorse’ for his crimes, which happened between the 1960s and 1980s.

The former teacher has been jailedThe former teacher has been jailed
The former teacher has been jailed
He said: ‘One of the children was only eight years old when you started to abuse him. Each of these boys was particularly vulnerable and you took advantage of that.

‘The harm was severe in some cases and you breached the trust which others expected of you. You have left them with appalling memories of their time at school.’

As well as being jailed for nine years, Le Cheminant was given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

The former teacher worked at what was then Oakwood boarding school in ChichesterThe former teacher worked at what was then Oakwood boarding school in Chichester
