Revealed: Portsmouth's most dangerous neighbourhoods
The data reveals that in total 31,386 crimes were reported in a period between March 2023 to February 2024 in the city ranging from violence and sexual offences to bicycle theft.
The city's most prevalent crime was violence and sexual offences at a shocking 11,284 reports, making up 36% of the city's crime. The city's least reported crime is theft against a person with 184 reports, making up 0.5% of all of Portsmouth crime.
1. Charles Dickens and Nelson: 9,191 reports making up 29% of the city's crime; the area also has the most instances of violence and sexual offences totaling 3,562, 39% of all crime in the area. The least reported crime was theft from a person at 76 incidents or 0.8, it also had 326 reports of drugs the highest number in the city.
2. Southsea and St Judes: 3,628 reports accounting for 12% of the city's crime; the area had 60% less crime than the top spot of Charles Dickens and Nelson. The top crime was again violence and sexual offences at 1,272 incidents making up 35.1% of the area's total reported crime, with the least reported crime being theft from a person at 23 incidents or 0.6%.
3. Fratton and Baffins: Coming in at a close third Fratton and Baffins had 3,249 crimes reported last year making up 10% of the city's crime reports. The most reported crime at 1,407 incidents was violence and sexual offences making up 43% of the area's crime. Similarly theft from a person was the least reported crime at 0.6 of the area's total crime, 21 incidents.
4. Copnor and Hilsea: 2,870 reports accounting for 9% of the total crime in the city, the area’s top crime was violence and sexual offences at 1,088 reports making up 38% of the area's crime. The least reported crime was incidents of theft from a person at only 11 reports. It did however have the most incidents of criminal damage and arson in the city at 322 incidents.
5. Cosham (including; Drayton, Farlington and Wymering): 2,847 reports making up 9% of the city's reported crime; its top crime was violence and sexual offences at 1,193 incidents making up 42% of its total crime. The least reported crime was robbery at just 16 incidents, the lowest in the city.
6. St Thomas: 2,646 crimes reported making up 8% of the city's total crime reports. Its most reported crime was violence and sexual offences at 911 incidents accounting 34% of the total crime in the area. With the least reported crime being theft from a person at 14 incidents or 0.6% of the area's total crime.
7. Eastney and Milton: 2,472 reports making up 8% of the city's crime, it had 1,019 instances of violence or sexual offences making up 41% of the area crime, with the least reported crime being theft from a person at 0.6% of the total crime at just 16 incidents.
8. Paulsgrove: It had the lowest number of incidents at 1,613 making up 5% of the city's crime, it had only 832 incidents of violence and sexual offences making up 51% of the area crime, that however is 77% less than the top of our list Charles Dickens and Nelson. The area had only 8 instances of theft from a person making up a total of 0.5% of the area's crime.