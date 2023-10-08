Rise in hate crimes against transgender people could be partly down to politicians’ comments

Hampshire & Isle of Wight police recorded 2,742 race crimes in the 12 months to March 2023.

While the overall number of hate crimes recorded by police in England and Wales has fallen year-on-year for the first time in a decade, those motivated by religious and transgender hate have risen.

A total of 145,214 offences were recorded in the two nations in the year ending March 2023, down 5% from 153,536 in the previous 12 months.

The overall drop coincided with new policing guidance last year which the department said “may have led to greater scrutiny of the threshold of what constitutes a criminal offence of public fear, alarm or distress”.

Religious hate crimes were up by 9% to 9,387 offences, while transgender hate crimes increased by 11%, to 4,732 offences.

Religion (177), sexual orientation (890), disability (865) and transgender (306) also contributed to the overall total of 4,741 offences.

The total number does not equal the sum of the five categories, as the same offence can be flagged by police in more than one category.

Responding to the figures, LGBTQ+ group Stonewall criticised political leaders for not having acted “seriously or quickly enough” against hate crime, adding that “many of them are filling the public domain with toxic language that dehumanises LGBTQ+ people”.

In its accompanying notes with the latest statistics published last week, the Home Office said: “Transgender issues have been heavily discussed by politicians, the media and on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in these offences, or more awareness in the police in the identification and recording of these crimes.”

When last year’s statistics were published and showed a rise in transgender hate crimes – albeit a larger one of more than 50% in a year – the Home Office’s accompanying notes mentioned only social media as being a possible factor.

It stated at that time: “Transgender issues have been heavily discussed on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in related hate crimes.”

Last week’s Conservative Party conferencesaw various references to transgender issues made in speeches, including Health Secretary Steve Barclay who proposed a ban on trans women from female NHS wards and Home Secretary and Fareham MP Suella Braverman who hit out at the “highly controversial idea” of gender ideology.

Ms Braverman’s comments prompted Conservative chairman of the London Assembly Andrew Boff to shout out, and then be hauled out of the conference centre, before telling reporters that Ms Braverman’s speech was “making our Conservative Party look transphobic and homophobic”.

The new statistics showed the most commonly targeted group when it came to religious hate crime were Muslims, accounting for 39% of religious hate crime offences. This was followed by Jewish people (17%), Christian (7%), Hindu and Sikh (both 3%).

In 22% of these offences the targeted religion was not known.

Sexual orientation hate crimes fell by 6%, to 24,102 offences and disability hate crimes fell by 1% to 13,777 offences.

The statistics showed that there were 101,906 race hate crimes in the year ending March 2023, down 6% from the previous year (108,476).

Victim Support said “falling public trust in the police is a real issue” and suggested this may have contributed to the overall fall in the number of police-recorded hate crimes.

Becca Rosenthal, national hate crime lead at the charity, said: “Those we support increasingly tell us that they are reluctant to approach the police, so these figures could simply reflect less people reporting to the police. Given this, independent support services for victims have never been more important.”

The department said the overall fall was “largely driven by a decrease in racially or religiously aggravated public fear, alarm or distress when flagged as a hate crime”, which was down 8%, from 50,866 to 46,780 offences.