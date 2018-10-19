Robber armed with knife threatens Havant shop staff in £500 raid

Have your say

AN ARMED robber threatened staff with a blade last night.

The thief, who was said to be carrying a knife, left the One Stop shop in Middle Park Way, Havant, with more than £500.

A police spokesman said: ‘Between 8.35pm and 8.40pm last night (18 October), a man who was said to be carrying a knife made threats towards a member of staff while demanding money.

‘The man left the shop carrying a till casette which contained more than £500.

‘Enquiries are on-going.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180392847.