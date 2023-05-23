News you can trust since 1877
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Girl, 19, missing after 'extremely out of character' disappearance
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Rolf Harris: The two Portsmouth sexual assault allegations levelled at convicted paedophile

The death of paedophile Rolf Harris may offer some form of closure to his victims – but may also bring back horrible memories of the past.
By David George
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:11 BST- 2 min read

Harris, who was confirmed dead today, had apparently been suffering from a long-term illness, and was ‘receiving 24-hour care’. He spent three decades on TV screens, masquerading as a family-friendly entertainer.

SEE ALSO: Rolf Harris dies aged 93

In 2014, Harris was found guilty of a string of indecent assaults on teenage girls and was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison. One of the offences levelled against the predator was an allegation of an incident near Portsmouth, dating back to the 1960s.

Rolf Harris leaves Southwark Crown Court in 2014. Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty ImagesRolf Harris leaves Southwark Crown Court in 2014. Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Rolf Harris leaves Southwark Crown Court in 2014. Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
It was alleged that Harris – who was at the height of fame – visited a community centre in 1968 or 1969, and while there was approached by an eight-year-old girl, who asked for his autograph. She told the court that when she reached the front of the queue, he touched her inappropriately and repeatedly with his ‘big hairy hands’.

It was one of 12 counts that Harris was found guilty of in 2014, although this was later overturned after personal assistant claimed he was too much of a ‘major star’ to have visited the area.

A second allegation was also put towards the TV star, accusing him of putting his hand up the skirt of a 12-year-old girl in Portsmouth in 1977. The alleged incident took place right in front of the victim’s mother, who did not believe her own daughter’s account of events. This allegation was later dismissed by the jury.

The Australian entertainer served nearly three years at HMP Stafford before being released on licence in May 2017

