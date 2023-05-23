Harris, who was confirmed dead today, had apparently been suffering from a long-term illness, and was ‘receiving 24-hour care’. He spent three decades on TV screens, masquerading as a family-friendly entertainer.

In 2014, Harris was found guilty of a string of indecent assaults on teenage girls and was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison. One of the offences levelled against the predator was an allegation of an incident near Portsmouth, dating back to the 1960s.

Rolf Harris leaves Southwark Crown Court in 2014. Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

It was alleged that Harris – who was at the height of fame – visited a community centre in 1968 or 1969, and while there was approached by an eight-year-old girl, who asked for his autograph. She told the court that when she reached the front of the queue, he touched her inappropriately and repeatedly with his ‘big hairy hands’.

It was one of 12 counts that Harris was found guilty of in 2014, although this was later overturned after personal assistant claimed he was too much of a ‘major star’ to have visited the area.

A second allegation was also put towards the TV star, accusing him of putting his hand up the skirt of a 12-year-old girl in Portsmouth in 1977. The alleged incident took place right in front of the victim’s mother, who did not believe her own daughter’s account of events. This allegation was later dismissed by the jury.