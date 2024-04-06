Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across two operations, HMS Trent seized 200kg of cocaine and other drugs with an estimated street value of £16.7 million. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the interceptions show the Navy’s commitment to ‘disrupt and dismantle’ drug traffickers.

British sailors, Royal Marines and a US Coast Guard team on HMS Trent intercepted a smuggling speedboat immediately following a port visit to the island of Martinique. The warship launched fast sea boats, piloted by Royal Marines of 47 Commando, to intercept the speedboat, seize the drugs and detain the crew before darkness fell.

Seized drugs are loaded onto HMS Trent. Royal Navy warship HMS Trent seized drugs with a street value of £16.7 million in two separate blows to drug runners in the Caribbean. Picture: Royal Navy / SWNS

Less than 48 hours later, HMS Trent worked with a US Coast Guard patrol aircraft to track and intercept another speedboat.

Mr Grant Shapps said: “These interceptions demonstrate the Royal Navy’s commitment to disrupt and dismantle the operations of drug traffickers across the world.

“I congratulate the ship’s company for their invaluable efforts to keep illegal drugs off our streets.”

HMS Trent has seized drugs worth £307 million since it began operating in the Caribbean at the end of 2023. In February, £221 million worth of cocaine and other drugs was seized, in addition to £70 million in January.

Commanding Officer Tim Langford said: “The flexibility shown by my ship’s company to move straight from high-level defence engagement activity in Martinique straight into successful boarding operations is a testament to their dedication and professionalism.