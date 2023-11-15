Sainsbury’s chicken shoplifter told to cough up cash after stealing 12 packs of meat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Glyn Jones, 34, from Blackfield, has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after pleading guilty to shoplifting.
READ NOW: Dad’s school outrage
It follows an incident on Sunday 15 October, during which Jones entered the Sainsbury’s store on Hampton Lane, Blackfield and stole 12 packs of chicken.
Jones, of Pendleton Gardens, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and was fined £40 and ordered to pay £36 in compensation.
Police said in a statement: “If you are a shop owner or staff member, please continue to report any shopliftings to us. With your information, we can take action, including arresting and charging suspects and convicting offenders at court.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”