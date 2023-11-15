A Sainsbury’s shoplifter with a taste for chicken has been told to cough up after stealing 12 packs of the meat.

Robert Glyn Jones, 34, from Blackfield, has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after pleading guilty to shoplifting.

It follows an incident on Sunday 15 October, during which Jones entered the Sainsbury’s store on Hampton Lane, Blackfield and stole 12 packs of chicken.

A Sainsbury's store. Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Matthew Lloyd/getty Images for Sainsbury's

Jones, of Pendleton Gardens, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and was fined £40 and ordered to pay £36 in compensation.

Police said in a statement: “If you are a shop owner or staff member, please continue to report any shopliftings to us. With your information, we can take action, including arresting and charging suspects and convicting offenders at court.