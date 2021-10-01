Sarah Everard murder: Hampshire chief constable says 'we are determined to work hard to gain back that trust'

Former Met officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was sentenced to live imprisonment on Thursday for the brutal killing of 33-year-old Sarah earlier this year.

In response, chief constable for Hampshire, Olivia Pinkney, said: ‘Like you, we are horrified by the monstrous actions of Wayne Couzens. The thoughts and condolences of every one of our team are with Sarah Everard’s family and friends.

Hampshire chief constable Olivia Pinkney. Picture: Sarah Standing (160563-482)

‘His acts have created a question mark over the trust the public places in us, and we are determined to work hard to gain back that trust.

‘We come into this job to keep people safe and we do it because we care about people.

‘He does not represent policing.

‘He does not represent who we are, or what we do.

‘The small minority who are attracted to policing for the wrong reasons – those who are attracted by the power of the position – are not welcome in policing and their other colleagues don’t want them.

‘The trust of the public will be rebuilt through the actions of officers and police staff that will continue every day. We all desperately want to prove the true values we live by and why we chose to join policing.

‘We will do everything we can, including being part of the wider discussion taking place in society today so that women and girls feel safe on their own streets.

‘We want women to be reassured that the police are here to protect them.

‘We understand that some women may not feel safe and that’s something we promise to put right.’

Couzens had used his police warrant card and handcuffs to snatch the marketing executive as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3, 2021.

Ms Pinkney added: ‘It’s absolutely understandable that some people may wish to ask our officers to show their ID or to simply ask for reassurance and we will be happy to do this.

‘I have reminded my officers and staff to provide extra reassurance to anyone with whom they interact – whether woman, girl or anyone who cares for them. They are used to providing that reassurance but must expect to do more. They will want to explain and reassure who they are, what they are doing and why. We are absolutely prepared for this.’

