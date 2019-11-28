Schoolgirl, 12, flashed by stranger while out walking in Hampshire

A SCHOOLGIRL was flashed by a complete stranger after being followed by him.

The victim, who is 12, was walking along The Causeway in Petersfield at the rear of the Tesco store at around 3.45pm on Thursday, November 7.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She was followed by a man she did not know and as she walked towards Hylton Road, the man approached the girl and exposed himself to her.

The girl quickly left the area.

Police are keen to identify the man in this CCTV image but they say that they appreciate it is not the clearest picture.

He is described as being:

- White

- Aged between 35 and 45

- Slim build

- Wearing black sweatshirt, dark blue trousers with a white stripe up the outside of the leg and trainers

If you recognise this man, or witnessed anything in the area of The Causeway and Hylton Road on 7 November, officers would like to hear from you.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190400985. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.