Screwdriver assailant spared jail by magistrates

MAGISTRATES spared a man from prison after he used two screwdrivers in an assault.

Kelvin Keirle, 63, of Waterworks Road, Portsmouth, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 8 at the Co-op in Havant Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay £300 compensation to the victim in the case for the assault.

Keirle must also pay a £115 victim surcharge, plus £320 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The screwdrivers must be forfeited and destroyed.