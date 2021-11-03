Retired naval officer Alan Waters was handed an eight-year sentence at Snaresbrook Crown Court following a trial where he denied the abuse.

Waters, of Cador Drive, Fareham, targeted four boys who were cadets aged between 11 and 15. He abused the boys between 1971 and 1981.

A victim came forward in 2006 but Waters was in custody in India where he had been convicted of sex crimes against children in homeless shelters.

Retired naval officer Alan Waters, 73, from Fareham, has been jailed after he abused four boys aged between 11 and 15 over around 10 years while volunteering with the Sea Cadets during the 1970s and 1980s. Picture: Met police

The Metropolitan Police Service said the victim did not want to proceed with the case. But allegations resurfaced in 2016 and 2017, with a fourth allegation emerging later.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Waters was convicted of six indecent assaults.

Waters had targeted a sleeping boy in a tent shared with around 20 others. The boy had been woken up when Waters abused him.

In another incident a 14-year-old boy pretended he was asleep to try and bring Waters' perverted actions to an end.

The CPS said the first incident happened on a trip in Surrey.

Waters had been volunteering with the Sea Cadets in Clapton and then in Cheshunt during the 1970s and 1980s.

Karen Phillips, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: ‘Alan Waters used his position of authority within the Sea Cadets to abuse young boys in his care. His sickening attacks were usually on overnight trips with the young victims targeted as they slept.

‘Sexual crimes are some of the most traumatic cases. Some of these victims came forward years later after seeing news coverage following the reporting of Waters’ crimes abroad against vulnerable children in shelters for homeless children in India.

‘The prosecution case included bad character evidence from Waters’ convictions in India, incident records obtained from the Sea Cadets and compelling testimony from the victims who bravely gave evidence against their abuser.

‘Crimes against children are abhorrent. Despite the strong prosecution evidence against Waters, he continued to deny all responsibility for his actions and put these victims through a lengthy trial reliving their suffering all over again.

‘I hope these convictions go some way in providing a sense of closure to the victims involved.’

Waters must sign the sex offenders’ register for life, with a sexual harm prevention order also in place.

