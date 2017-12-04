Search for driver after car hits 12-year-old

Have your say

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was hurt after being hit by a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Purbrook Way, in Havant, on Saturday.

Between 5.12pm and 5.22pm a silver estate car hit the boy at the roundabout which joins Stockheath Lane, Stockheath Road, Bedhampton Way and Dunsbury Way.

The child suffered a cut to his head as well as grazing and bruising.

It was reported the vehicle initially stopped to check on the boy, before leaving without giving his details.

The driver was a white man with a beard. There were also two children in the car.

PC Andrew Hector said: ‘We are keen to identify the car and speak with the driver to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.

‘If you know the driver, or this is you, then please call us immediately. In addition if you witnessed this collision then please get in touch.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44170468854.