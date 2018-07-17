Second arrest made in Victoria Road North drugs bust 

POLICE have arrested a man who leapt from a window of a Southsea house during a dramatic drugs raid.

Police had been in the three-storey semi-detached home in Victoria Road North for a matter of seconds when a 26-year-old man clambered out a second floor window and plummeted 20ft to the concrete floor below.

Police at the scene of the incident this afternoon in Victoria Road North, Southsea.

Initially, it was thought the fleeing suspect had suffered serious injuries from the plunge and was flown to Southampton General Hospital yesterday afternoon.

However, police today confirmed that despite earlier comments and concerns from South Central Ambulance Service, the man suffered ‘no injuries’.

He was released from hospital – and then arrested by police on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The suspect is currently in custody at Portsmouth Central Police Station, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.

The northbound highway of the road was closed while medics worked to stabilise the man.

As previously reported, the drama sparked at the junction of Elm Grove and Victoria Road North when officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Following this, uniformed and plain-clothed officers raided a home close by.

The situation had initially been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after the 26-year-old jumped from the window.

However, a spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘The matter was initially referred to the IOPC which is standard practice but there were no issues for them with the incident and they have ended their involvement. The man is being dealt with in custody.’