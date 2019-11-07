Second Havant teenager arrested over stabbing of man after Leigh Park fireworks display

A SECOND teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man following a fireworks display.

The victim, who is in his 30s, suffered stab wounds to his chest and arm during an assault carried out by a group of five or six people on Catherington Way, Leigh Park, between 7.30pm and 8pm on Tuesday.

The annual fireworks display was held at Stockheath Common in Leigh Park on Monday November 5.'Picture: Sarah Standing (180814-8708)

A 16-year-old boy, from Havant, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the stabbing following the earlier arrest of a 17-year-old on the same charge.

Both of the boys have been released on bail until December.

Around the same time that the stabbing occurred on Tuesday night, a man in his 20s was assaulted on Park Parade, Havant. and a woman in her 20s was assaulted in Catherington Way.

The stabbing happened in Catherington Way, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Maps

The stabbing and assaults happened following the Stockheath Common fireworks on November 5 but did not take place at the display itself.

After these incidents a dispersal order was issued and police also carried out a series of targeted patrols in Leigh Park between 5pm last night and 5am today.

Officers were also granted stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 overnight.

A total of 13 were carried out while police were on patrol in Leigh Park, one of which was positive for drugs.

These powers have now been stood down and there are no plans to extend them further at this time.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to either of the assaults or the stabbing on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190397588.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

