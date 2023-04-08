Second man arrested after series of robberies at Southsea shops
Another man has been arrested after a series of robberies in Southsea in which staff were threatened with a screwdriver and a hammer.
At about 8.50pm on Friday, March 31, a man went into the Co-op in Great Southsea Street, and threatened a staff member with a screwdriver. He stole more than £200 from the till.
At about 8.40pm the next day, Saturday, April 1, a man entered the same store with a hammer and took money from the till.
Less than 10 minutes later, it was reported that a man had entered Castle News on Castle Road and threatened a staff member with a hammer before taking money from the till.
Police have said today that another robbery has been added to the series.
A spokesman said: ‘On Tuesday, April 4 at 9.12pm, a man wearing a grey hoodie and a black face mask, green and black gloves, green tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers ran into Castle News in Castle Road and threatened a shop assistant with a screwdriver before grabbing the till.’
He ran off south towards Nightingale Road.
Police say a 22-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of robbery and has been bailed while enquiries continue.
The first man – a 21-year-old from Portsmouth – was further arrested on two counts of shoplifting in connection with a separate incident and has been bailed. No further action will be taken to the four counts of robbery.
Police still want to hear anyone who saw the incidents or who knows anything about them. Call 101 or report it via their website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers, quoting 44230128450.