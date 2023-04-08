At about 8.50pm on Friday, March 31, a man went into the Co-op in Great Southsea Street, and threatened a staff member with a screwdriver. He stole more than £200 from the till.

At about 8.40pm the next day, Saturday, April 1, a man entered the same store with a hammer and took money from the till.

A second man has been arrested in connection with the investigation of a series of robberies at shops in Southsea on 31 March and 1 April - and police want to hear from witnesses to another incident on April 4

Less than 10 minutes later, it was reported that a man had entered Castle News on Castle Road and threatened a staff member with a hammer before taking money from the till.

Police have said today that another robbery has been added to the series.

A spokesman said: ‘On Tuesday, April 4 at 9.12pm, a man wearing a grey hoodie and a black face mask, green and black gloves, green tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers ran into Castle News in Castle Road and threatened a shop assistant with a screwdriver before grabbing the till.’

He ran off south towards Nightingale Road.

Police say a 22-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of robbery and has been bailed while enquiries continue.

The first man – a 21-year-old from Portsmouth – was further arrested on two counts of shoplifting in connection with a separate incident and has been bailed. No further action will be taken to the four counts of robbery.

