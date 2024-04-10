Second man questioned in connection with death of hares, kestrel and owl
On the morning of Friday, March 15, police received reports that around 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl were found outside Broughton Community Shop in High Street.
Officers from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Country Watch Team have been following various lines of enquiry as part of the investigation. As previously mentioned, officers arrested a 37-year-old man from Totton on Thursday, March 28 on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, wildlife and firearms offences. He was subsequently released on police bail with conditions until June 28, pending further enquiries.
Yesterday (Tuesday, April 9), a 27-year-old man from Hythe attended a police station on a voluntary basis and was interviewed under caution. He remains under investigation. Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident. Anyone who has any further information that may help enquiries is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44240111410, or via the website. Click here for more information.