Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the morning of Friday, March 15, police received reports that around 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl were found outside Broughton Community Shop in High Street.

Officers from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Country Watch Team have been following various lines of enquiry as part of the investigation. As previously mentioned, officers arrested a 37-year-old man from Totton on Thursday, March 28 on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, wildlife and firearms offences. He was subsequently released on police bail with conditions until June 28, pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad