A Section 35 Dispersal Order has been authorised for 48 hours in Havant town centre. The map below outlines the dispersal area zone. This dispersal starts Tuesday, March 26 at 2:35pm and ends Thursday, March 28 at 2:35pm. Officers have been dealing with numerous anti-social behaviour and criminal damage reports which have been affecting the local community and businesses. Anyone directed by officers to leave the area highlighted below can be arrested if they return.