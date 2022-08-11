Seven - including five teenagers - arrested after Lower Drayton Lane burglary in Portsmouth

Seven people – including five teenagers – have been arrested after a Portsmouth burglary in which laptops, jewellery and two cars were stolen.

By Tom Morton
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 8:30 pm

Police officers are investigating a burglary at a home in Lower Drayton Lane.

Officers were told on Tuesday that the home had been broken into and items including jewellery and laptops were taken from inside. Two cars parked outside were also taken.

Nobody was home at the time and both of the cars have since been recovered, police say.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We have now arrested an 18-year-old man from Waterlooville, a 45-year-old man from Winchester, a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth, a 16-year-old girl from Portsmouth, a 30-year-old woman of no fixed abode, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl from Portsmouth in connection with this incident.’

All seven are in police custody.

Police say inquiries are continuing. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 44220322103.