Police received a report of several cabins having their doors busted open in Stokes Bay on Wednesday.

Local resident James Maw took photos of the damaged huts while going for a walk at 5.30am.

Beach huts in Stokes Bay, Gosport, have been broken on Wednesday night. Picture: James Maw.

He told The News: ‘I couldn’t sleep for ages so decided to go for a walk.

‘I saw the damage and took pictures, posting them on Gosport AWARE Facebook group, hoping to notify the owners or their friends who could get in touch with them.’

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said officers will be visiting the area during patrols and encourages anyone with information to contact the police.

He added: ‘On the morning of October 12 we received a third-party report that a number of beach huts had been broken into on Stokes Bay Road.

Officers will be conducting more patrols around Stokes Bay and the huts after they were broken into. Picture: James Maw.