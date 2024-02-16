Sharp rise in thieves stealing items from cars and vans across north Portsmouth as police step up patrols
Police have stepped up patrols in the north of Portsmouth as more and more thieves are targeting goods left in cars and vans. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have seen a spike in incidents over the past two months up until February 4.
A spokeswoman said the force has received 40 reports of thefts from vehicles in Farlington, Hilsea, Cosham, Copnor and Drayton. She added: "The general nature of these reports seems to be thefts of items from inside cars and vans. No arrests have been made at this time.
"Patrols are being increased and we are following active lines of enquiry." The force also said a number of vehicles have been damaged during attempts by criminals to steal items left incident. They added that the majority of these incidents happen during the late evening.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240052995. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Advice on how people can protect themselves can be found online here.