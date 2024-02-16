Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have stepped up patrols in the north of Portsmouth as more and more thieves are targeting goods left in cars and vans. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have seen a spike in incidents over the past two months up until February 4.

Reports of vehicle crime are on the rise in Hilsea, Cosham, Copnor, Farlington and Drayton. Picture: Sarah Standing (300124-6076)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman said the force has received 40 reports of thefts from vehicles in Farlington, Hilsea, Cosham, Copnor and Drayton. She added: "The general nature of these reports seems to be thefts of items from inside cars and vans. No arrests have been made at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Patrols are being increased and we are following active lines of enquiry." The force also said a number of vehicles have been damaged during attempts by criminals to steal items left incident. They added that the majority of these incidents happen during the late evening.