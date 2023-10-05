Shaun Hewer, 65, found guilty of historic child sexual abuse in Portsmouth and Gosport
A man will be sentenced for historic child sex crimes after jurors found him guilty.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shaun Hewer, 65, of no fixed address, was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court of five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14 during the 1970s and 1980s.
READ NOW: House wall collapse still at risk
The offences happened in Gosport and Portsmouth. He was found not guilty of one offence of indecent assault on the same girl.
Hewer will be sentenced on October 26. He was remanded in custody.