Shaye Groves: Police release picture of woman found guilty of murdering Frankie Fitzgerald in Leigh Park

This is the arrest picture of Shaye Groves, who has been found guilty of murdering her on-off boyfriend at her home.

By Steve Deeks
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Groves, 27, of Botley Drive, Leigh Park, was convicted today by a Winchester Crown Court jury of murdering Frankie Fitzgerald.

NOW READ: Jury finds Shaye Groves guilty

She had denied the charge.

Shaye Groves, 27, of Botley Drive, Havant, who has been found guilty of murdering Frankie Fitzgerald in Havant Picture: Hampshire police
Police were called on Sunday, July 17 to Botley Drive and found the body of 25-year-old Frankie inside Groves’ house.