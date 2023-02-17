Shaye Groves: Police release picture of woman found guilty of murdering Frankie Fitzgerald in Leigh Park
This is the arrest picture of Shaye Groves, who has been found guilty of murdering her on-off boyfriend at her home.
By Steve Deeks
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Groves, 27, of Botley Drive, Leigh Park, was convicted today by a Winchester Crown Court jury of murdering Frankie Fitzgerald.
NOW READ: Jury finds Shaye Groves guilty
She had denied the charge.
Police were called on Sunday, July 17 to Botley Drive and found the body of 25-year-old Frankie inside Groves’ house.