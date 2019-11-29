Shocking video reveals maniac motorcyclists speeding at almost 200mph and doing wheelies

UNBELIEVABLE video footage has come to light showing three maniac motorcyclists dicing with death as they blast down busy roads at almost 200mph and performing dangerous stunts.

The one-minute piece of footage was recorded by the bonkers bikers as they weaved dangerously through traffic on roads across the south.

Shocking footage has captured the moment three bikers hit speeds of almost 200mph and performed dangerous stunts on roads across the south.'Photo: Sussex Police

It shows them racing down dual carriageways and overtaking on blind bends, with one biker performing a wheelie while passing a lorry.

At one point the trio can be seen swerving past traffic, passing within touching distance of oncoming traffic.

Now, astounded officers from Sussex Police have issued a stark warning after the three motorcyclists were convicted of dangerous driving.

PC Chris Welsh, of the serious collision investigation unit, said ‘This has been a shocking investigation into some of the fastest and most dangerous motorcycling I have ever come across.

‘The speeds and general aggressive manner of the riding identified are simply ridiculous and leave no room for error should the slightest of issues have occurred.

‘Not only are the riders risking their own lives, but also those of the other road users around them throughout these journeys.’

The footage was uncovered by police following several reports of dangerous driving and a road traffic collision in East Sussex on the afternoon of April 20.

Detectives seized a GoPro camera, which had been attached to one of the trio – Thomas Ettridge’s helmet.

The footage revealed a large number of motorcyclists in convoy between Kent and Sussex – with investigators later able to identify Ettridge, Thomas Hayden and Matthew McLaven.

Ettridge captures himself overtaking other vehicles well in excess of the speed limit on several occasions on the A21 from Kent into Sussex, speeding at 190mph in a 70mph zone at one point.

He also performs a wheelie at 80mph in a 40mph zone, and contravenes a double white line on a number of occasions, including overtaking an articulated lorry on approach to a right-hand bend.

He continues south on the A21 into Hastings, where he again reaches speeds up to 130mph in a 40mph zone congested with traffic, before passing on the wrong side of a ‘keep left’ bollard into the path of oncoming cars.

Ettridge’s GoPro also captures Hayden performing two wheelies in Hastings, one of which continues for approximately 170 metres at around 70mph in a 30mph zone.

Further to this, Hayden undertakes a moving taxi within the zig-zag approach to a zebra crossing.

The head cam also captures McLaven following Ettridge throughout the journey, appearing to match his speed as they overtake a long line of moving traffic and contravene the double white lines.

All three defendants were subsequently reported for summons to face a charge of dangerous driving.

In police interview, they each admitted the manner of their riding fell far below the standard of a careful and competent motorist and later pleaded guilty for dangerous driving.

Ettridge, 26, of New Road, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 29 months from the date of release.

Hayden, 26, of High Grove, Greenwich, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 27 months from the date of release.

McLaven, 28, of Farnham Road, Welling, Kent, was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The three defendants will be required to undertake an extended re-test should they wish to drive again.

PC Welsh added: ‘This sentencing should act as a stark reminder of the consequences of such behaviour on the roads in Sussex.

‘We will not tolerate dangerous driving by any motorist on our roads, and anyone caught committing such offences will be investigated and dealt with robustly.’