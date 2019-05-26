Shocking video shows yob laugh as he punches cat off a wall

A shocking video shared online shows the moment a yob punched a cat as it was standing on a garden wall.

The video, which has been shared widely across social media, is believed to have been filmed in Portsmouth.

Video shows the man punching the cat off the wall

The man reaches out to stroke the cat, who leans forward towards him.

But he reaches backwards and punches the ginger feline, knocking it backwards off the wall.

The young man and his friend are then seen laughing at their own vile attack.

To watch the video, which some readers might find disturbing, click on the play icon at the top of the page.

The incident was filmed on Snapchat, with the caption ‘Geezer', but has since been shared on Facebook and Twitter.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of the clip being circulated on social media and encourage anyone with information to contact us on 0300 1234 999, or the police on 101.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. He is currently in police custody.

