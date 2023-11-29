Police say targeting shoplifters is a priority

Ian Hiller of no fixed address stole £400 of items from Tesco on Kingston Road on July 31. The following day he stole £223.80 of confectionary from the same store. On Tuesday, November 28 he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison at Portsmouth Magistrates Court after admitting both thefts.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said that targeting shoplifters was a priority: “Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders. We have a city centre team dedicated to catching these offenders and are working with businesses across the city to target shoplifters.

“To help protect your business: Make sure staff are able to use any appropriate security equipment such as panic alarms; Make sure CCTV cameras are in good working order, the position provides the best possible coverage and they are serviced annually; Remind staff to report any suspicious activity to the manager or the police. Details should also be recorded and include: date, time, description of person.