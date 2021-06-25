Ayman Mohamed, 24, of Chichester Road, admitted driving while banned in Wickham Road, on April 22.

He admitted driving without insurance in the same incident.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 200 hours' unpaid work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 CPS costs.

He was banned for a year.

Anthony John, 38, of Gurnard Road, Wymering, admitted cannabis drug driving.

He was caught in Selborne Avenue on December 19 last year.

Magistrates imposed an £80 fine with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 CPS costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

Mark Hughes, 46, of Battery Hill, Bishop's Waltham, admitted driving while banned in Charles Watts Way, Hedge End, on December 2.

He admitted having no insurance for the Renault Megane he was driving, and failing to stop after a crash.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail sentence suspended for a year.

He was caught eight weeks after an interim ban had been imposed and never had a licence.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 10 months.

He must pay a £128 victim surcharge.

An injury was caused to a woman in the crash.

READ NEXT: Latest crime news in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas

Michael Brookes, 36, of Osborn Road South, admitted being drunk and disorderly on April 29 in Quay Street, Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £22 surcharge.

Billy Way, 31, of no fixed address, admitted stealing £314.92 worth of clothes from TK Maxx in Fareham on April 29.

He also admitted having a foil-lined bag for use in theft.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for a year.

He used the bag in an empty pushchair during the theft.

He must pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Mark Turnbull, 40, of Walburton Way, Clanfield, admitted drink-driving in Green Lane on April 30.

A breath test revealed he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit is 3.

Magistrates fined him £400 with an 18-month ban.

He must pay a £40 surcharge and £85 CPS costs.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron