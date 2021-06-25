Shoplifter who used empty pushchair and homemade foil-lined bag to steal £300 worth of clothes from TK Maxx spared jail
DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.
Ayman Mohamed, 24, of Chichester Road, admitted driving while banned in Wickham Road, on April 22.
He admitted driving without insurance in the same incident.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 200 hours' unpaid work.
He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 CPS costs.
He was banned for a year.
Anthony John, 38, of Gurnard Road, Wymering, admitted cannabis drug driving.
He was caught in Selborne Avenue on December 19 last year.
Magistrates imposed an £80 fine with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 CPS costs.
He was banned from driving for a year.
Read More
Mark Hughes, 46, of Battery Hill, Bishop's Waltham, admitted driving while banned in Charles Watts Way, Hedge End, on December 2.
He admitted having no insurance for the Renault Megane he was driving, and failing to stop after a crash.
Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail sentence suspended for a year.
He was caught eight weeks after an interim ban had been imposed and never had a licence.
Magistrates banned him from driving for 10 months.
He must pay a £128 victim surcharge.
An injury was caused to a woman in the crash.
Michael Brookes, 36, of Osborn Road South, admitted being drunk and disorderly on April 29 in Quay Street, Fareham.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £22 surcharge.
Billy Way, 31, of no fixed address, admitted stealing £314.92 worth of clothes from TK Maxx in Fareham on April 29.
He also admitted having a foil-lined bag for use in theft.
Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for a year.
He used the bag in an empty pushchair during the theft.
He must pay a £128 victim surcharge.
Mark Turnbull, 40, of Walburton Way, Clanfield, admitted drink-driving in Green Lane on April 30.
A breath test revealed he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The limit is 3.
Magistrates fined him £400 with an 18-month ban.
He must pay a £40 surcharge and £85 CPS costs.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.