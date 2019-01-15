Shoreham Airshow crash: Jury sworn in for trial of pilot Andrew Hill

A JURY has been sworn in for the trial of a pilot whose plane crashed during the Shoreham Airshow, killing 11 men.

A 1950s Hawker Hunter fighter jet plummeted on to the A27 in West Sussex while it was performing a loop-the-loop stunt at 1.22pm on August 22 2015.

Andrew Hill denies 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The trained Royal Air Force instructor, fast jet pilot and computer programmer was thrown clear of the aircraft but taken to hospital with serious injuries and placed into an induced coma before being discharged.

The 54-year-old, of Sandon, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, wore a dark suit and white shirt with glasses when he appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey yesterday.

A jury of eight women and four men was sworn in during the afternoon.

Jurors were selected from a panel of 56 people who first were questioned over their knowledge of the event, the area, emergency services who attended the crash and potential witnesses in the case.

Former Cosham bicycle shop worker Richard Smith, 26, was among the victims of the crash.

The others are Maurice Abrahams, 76; Dylan Archer, 42; Tony Brightwell, 53; Matthew Grimstone, 23; Matt Jones, 24; Graham Mallinson, 72; Daniele Polito, 23; Mark Reeves, 53; Jacob Schilt, 23 and Mark Trussler, 54, who all lived in Sussex.

The case is expected to be opened today.