The body of the 69-year-old victim was discovered by police at an address in Sutton Way at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

It’s believed that officers had been scrambled to the home after receiving a report concerning the man’s safety.

Following a rapid investigation, a 46-year-old suspect was arrested later at Premier Inn in Forest Way, Gosport in the early hours of Monday.

Only call 999 in a genuine emergency.

The man, who is from Shrewsbury, remains in custody and West Mercia Police said no other suspects were being sought at this stage.

Officers wearing white forensic overalls spent much of yesterday scouring for clues about the killing.

Cordons remained in place, with an added police presence in the street.

News of the death shocked local residents, who claimed not to have seen the victim - who has not yet been named - in weeks.

One neighbour told the Shropshire Star the victim had not been seen for around a fortnight.

‘He was a really lovely bloke,’ he said. ‘You always used to see him around.’

Another resident, who has lived in the road for about 50 years, was horrified by news of the killing.

They said: ‘I've not known anything like this happen since I've lived here.’

Detectives are now urging anyone with information about the killing to get in touch with them, by calling 101 or visiting the West Mercia Police website and quoting incident number 552 of July 24.