Jade Hurst, 31, spoke to The News after Kevin Batchelor, 26, was today jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years.

He was convicted of murdering 21-year-old George Allison in Tichborne Grove, Leigh Park, in May last year.

Batchelor denied murder and claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Jade Hurst is the sister of George Allison, who was murdered by Kevin Batchelor. Her T-shirt has a picture of George on it.

Portsmouth mum-of-four Jade said: ‘I am over the moon with the sentencing.

‘We as George’s family are pleased with the outcome of Mr Batchelor’s sentencing today.

‘We would like to take this moment to thank (prosecutor Kerry) Maylin for her outstanding work and support throughout the trial, her sterling knowledge of the law, and compassion for us a family.

‘We thank everyone for their love and support at this difficult time.

‘George’s daughter Lola now has justice for her daddy.

‘Lastly we would like thank the case officer and the police liaison officers who have been a credit to Hampshire police. We ask that we have some privacy at this time.

‘Today we as family can start to grieve and enjoy the memories of George. Lola will grow up knowing all about her daddy and how we got justice for him.’

