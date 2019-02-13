Four men and two children were arrested after they were found in the back of a lorry carrying thousands of lettuces.

Firefighters said they were called to a lorry on Newbury Road in Whitchurch, Hampshire, in the early hours of Tuesday morning to remove boxes of the vegetable.

Four men and two children were arrested after they were found in the back of a lorry carrying thousands of lettuces. Picture: @whitchurch06/PA Wire

Police had attended the scene at around 11pm on Monday when four men, who said they were from Iran and Iraq, and two children were found.

The ages of the children have not been disclosed but it is understood they are teenagers.

READ MORE: Student nurse who gave up dream career after having violent seizures is told ‘you’re fit to work’ by Department for Work and Pensions

Police arrested all six on suspicion of illegally entering the country, a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said.

The six people were discovered during a search of the lorry. Picture: @whitchurch06/PA Wire

The Home Office said no criminal action was being taken against any of the people found.

The children had been taken into care and all of the people will be processed under immigration rules, a spokeswoman added.

READ MORE: Take a look inside Portsmouth’s Hungry Horse pub after its six-figure revamp

Fire crews joked about the incident with puns on the Whitchurch Fire Station Twitter account.

A post said (sic): ‘Sitting comfortably? Then #lettuce begin..... fire call in the early hours with Overton & @Basingstoke_01 which required us to empty boxes of 1000's of lettuces for a search of an LGV.

‘Just the tip of the #iceberg in the variety of calls we deal with at #teamhants.’