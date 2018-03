OFFICERS in Portsmouth have arrested six people in an operation to tackle drug dealing in the city.

On Monday, March 19, six people between the ages of 17 and 22 were arrested – many of whom were concerned with Class A drugs – during the police’s Fortress drugs operation.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone with information about drug-related activity in the region to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180103203.