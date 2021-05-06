The five men and a woman were held on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, class A and B drugs.

It comes after officers used evidence obtained after the cracking of Encrochat, an encrypted communications platform.

Hundreds of arrests across Europe and in Britain have been made since the phone-based app was breached by law enforcement last year.

Police appeal

Now the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit has said all six people have been bailed. They were also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The following were arrested and bailed after raids at their homes:

:: A 27-year-old man from from Tankerton Close in Wymering, Portsmouth.

:: A 22-year-old man from Hedge End Walk in West Leigh.

:: A 23-year-old from James Road in Bedhampton.

:: A 24-year-old woman from Chichester Avenue in Hayling Island.

:: A 34-year-old from Victory Avenue in Horndean.

:: A 28-year-old from Beaulieu Court in Crombie Close, Cowplain.

Detective Inspector Clair Trueman previously said: ‘The operation was as a result of the takedown of encrypted communications platform EncroChat leading to a massive breakthrough in the fight against serious and organised crime.

‘The arrests show that our activities continue and we will seek opportunities to disrupt organised crime groups operating within the South East region.’

