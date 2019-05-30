South Central Festival 2019: Sex assault probe as two women, in their 40s and 20s, targeted at music event

South Central Festival on Saturday held at King George V Playing Fields in Portsmouth. Pictured are members of the security team at The Fort stage which featured giant rubber ducks. Picture: Vernon Nash (250519-102)
TWO women were sexually assaulted at South Central Festival.

Officers are investigating after the incidents over the weekend at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.

It comes as Hampshire police received 13 crime reports and seized nearly £10,500 worth of drugs.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of sexual assault on two women in their 20s and 40s.

He has been released under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man from Southwick, West Sussex, and 20-year-old man from Hove, East Sussex, were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and were released under invetigation.

Two 16-year-old boys, one from Worthing, West Sussex, the other from Arundel, West Sussex, were arrested for the same type of offence and similarly released.