Southampton FC fans who mocked Cardiff over death of Emiliano Sala receive banning orders

SOUTHAMPTON fans who taunted Cardiff City rivals over the death of of Emiliano Sala have received banning orders.

The four Saints fans goaded away fans at Cardiff's first match after the player died in a plane crash on 21 January having just signed for the Welsh outfit.

He had been travelling from France when the accident – which saw a light aircraft crash into the sea – happened.

On February 9, fans at St Mary's stadium joined clubs across the country in observing a pre-match silence. But during the game the fans started to mock their rivals over the death of the striker.

Adam Holbrook, 25, and William Kinley, 24, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

Holbrook, of Radcliffe Road, Southampton, and Kinley, of Westbrook Way, Southampton, were each fined £223 and made subject to football banning orders.

Jake Carman, 49, of Deacon Road, Southampton, and Mark Ferrett, 54, of Romsey Road, Lockerley, who previously admitted the charge, had contested their football banning orders.

Two of the men were also fined by Southampton magistrates after being found guilty of a public order offence.

The four men are now banned from attending Southampton and England games for three years.

A fifth Southampton fan received a football banning order at a previous court hearing in July.

Cardiff City went on to to get relegated last season.