Southampton Lucy McHugh murder suspect charged with refusing to give password to police

A man who is the suspect in the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Southampton has been charged with failing to co-operate with police.

The 24-year-old man from Southampton, has been charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA).

Lucy McHugh, the 13-year-old girl found dead in woodland in Southampton Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/PA Wire

The charge relates to the failure to disclose access codes to an electronic device as requested by police under RIPA.

He has been remanded in custody. He was due to appear at Southampton Magistrates court in connection with this offence today (July 31).

Read More: Southampton murder suspect had been ‘living with Lucy McHugh’s family’ prior to 13-year-old’s death

He had also been arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child following the death of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh, but has been bailed with the conditions not to enter the Southampton area.