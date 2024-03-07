The police are appealing for the public's assistance in locating wanted man Ryan Timbrell who is wanted for failing to attend Southampton Magistrates Court on 6 February. Timbrell, from Bursledon, Southampton, has links to the South Downs and surrounding area, and it is also believed he may be in the Highlands area of Scotland. Timbrell is also known to frequent hostels. He is described as about 5ft 10in tall, white, with a shaved head. He may have a ginger beard. He has tattoos of flames around his knuckles on his left hand, and the word MIDAS tattooed on his right arm. If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please do not approach him but contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 44170387561.