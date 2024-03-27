Southampton man wanted on recall to prison - police launch appeal
The police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of 46-year-old Jamie Russell Adams from Southampton who is wanted on recall to prison.
He had been serving a sentence for causing actual bodily harm. Adams is from the Redbridge / Millbrook area and also has links to Hythe. Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance.
If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 44240072990. You can also submit information to the police online, click here for more information.