CCTV images have been released by police as part of a murder probe following a Fareham man’s death.

Officers investigating the sudden death of a man following an assault in Southampton released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with this earlier today – one of whom has now come forward. As reported, police were called at 12.40am on Friday 22 December to a report of a man in his 40s from Fareham having suffered a cardiac arrest at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street.

A police statement said: “When they attended it was established the man had been involved in an altercation. Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. As part of our enquiries, we have arrested a 60-year-old and 35-year-old man, both from Totton, on suspicion of murder. Both men remain in custody at this time.

CCTV image of man. Pic: Hants police

“We are now releasing CCTV images of two men. It is believed the men in these CCTV images were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident. We are also looking for the driver of a grey/silver Nissan Juke, which was seen driving down Bernard Street at the time of the incident as they may also have witnessed something.

“If you have any information about the men in these CCTV images, the Nissan Juke driver, or anything else which may assist our enquiries, please call 101, quoting the reference 44230521261.”

Submit information at: www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/