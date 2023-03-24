The teenager appeared in court on Thursday morning following the incident on Wednesday, March 22. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of unlawfully taking the child and using ‘threatening’ behaviour for which he will face trial in two months.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘A 16-year-old male from Southampton was arrested for taking a child so as to remove them from a person having lawful control and for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The 16-year-old was arrested in Fareham on Wednesday, March 22.