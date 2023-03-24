Southampton teenager charged with taking a child from their guardian in Fareham
Fareham police arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of taking a child from its legal guardian.
The teenager appeared in court on Thursday morning following the incident on Wednesday, March 22. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of unlawfully taking the child and using ‘threatening’ behaviour for which he will face trial in two months.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘A 16-year-old male from Southampton was arrested for taking a child so as to remove them from a person having lawful control and for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
‘He has since been charged with these offences and appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court today (23 March) where he pleaded not guilty to the offences and a trial will take place at the same court on May 22.’