Southern Rail services are being diverted after reports of a trespasser on the tracks

SOUTHERN Rail is diverting trains following reports of a trespassing incident between Worthing and Littlehampton this afternoon.

By Chris Broom
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 3:36pm

They are warning that the incident, which was first reported at around 3.15pm on Saturday will affect services between Brighton and Fratton/Portsmouth, Brighton and Littlehampton, and London Bridge and Littlehampton.

And they have also warned that services will be delayed or cancelled at short notice until the situation is resolved

Local police have arrived on site and will be providing updates on when lines will become available again.

A Southern Rail train. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire