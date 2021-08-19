Officers were called to the property in Winter Road shortly before 8.10am on Tuesday morning.

Police were informed that the key to an Audi A5 had been stolen from the property and the car had been taken.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy over a car theft in Southsea.

According to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary, a 17-year-old boy from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary and common assault.

The spokesman said: ‘The vehicle has since been recovered.’

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 44210327314.

